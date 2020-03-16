Mt. Gox Accuser Switching Theories Midcase, Ex-CEO Says

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A customer of the now-defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange is trying to change his fraud theory midcase, the exchange's former CEO told an Illinois federal court on Monday. Gregory Greene has changed the factual basis underlying his claims that ex-Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles is guilty of common law fraud, Karpeles argued. Karpeles is seeking a win on the final common law fraud claim against him after Greene voluntarily dismissed two other claims. "The issue for the court is very straightforward: can plaintiff Gregory Greene pursue completely different and new factual theories for a common law fraud claim than what he...

