4th Circ. Urged To Brush Aside FCC Order In Junk Fax Row

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- PDR Network is urging the Fourth Circuit to reverse its conclusion that lower courts can't scrutinize the Federal Communications Commission's interpretation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, arguing that the government's recent concession that the challenged FCC order wasn't a binding rule is "case altering." The putative junk fax class action, brought against health information services provider PDR Network by chiropractic group Carlton & Harris, is back before the Fourth Circuit after the U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to resolve the deference issue before it. The high court instead remanded the dispute to allow the appellate court to properly vet...

