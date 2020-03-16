Restaurateur Can Pursue Defamation Suit Over Yelp Reviews

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The owner of a shuttered Philadelphia eatery can pursue a defamation action against a former customer over her purportedly harassing and false reviews on Yelp, a New Jersey federal judge said Monday, finding that the restaurateur's voluntary dismissal of a nearly identical suit didn't matter. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman nixed Kelly Phung’s bid to toss Michael Sciore’s complaint against her based on his dismissal of the earlier case under the doctrine of res judicata, reasoning that that dismissal without prejudice did not constitute a final judgment on the merits. “Because dismissal of the first action was without prejudice, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS