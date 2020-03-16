9th Circ. Says Disney Copyright Accuser Is No Godzilla

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected a copyright lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. over Pixar's animated hit "Inside Out," ruling that the characters in a little-known TV pilot did not qualify for the same protection as the likes of James Bond or Godzilla. Affirming a 2018 ruling by a lower judge, the appeals court said Denise Daniels could not sue Disney over her claim that the 2015 blockbuster copied her pilot episode's "Moodsters" — a set of color-coded characters aimed at helping children explore their emotions. Characters themselves can sometimes be afforded stadalone copyright protection, but the Ninth Circuit said Daniels' characters...

