Monteverde Pitched To Lead Innophos Investor Suit In Del.

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The largest Innophos stockholder to file an active federal challenge to predeal disclosures in the specialty ingredients maker's $932 million acquisition by One Rock Capital sought lead plaintiff status and the selection of Monteverde & Associates PC as lead counsel in Delaware federal court Monday. Investor Gary Kappelman’s proposed class case accuses Innophos of omitting material information from a proxy statement supporting the go-private merger, violating two sections of the 1934 Securities Act. The company’s alleged failures were said to have rendered its proxy false and misleading on several key matters, including financial projections and work done by financial adviser Lazard Freres & Co. LLC...

