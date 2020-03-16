Lightning Prediction Co. Dodges Whistleblower Suit For Now

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday tossed a whistleblower suit against a Sunshine State company that makes lightning prediction systems, while giving the whistleblowers a road map for how to refile part of their case claiming the company knowingly sold faulty equipment to the U.S. government. Thor Guard Inc., along with president Robert Dugan and CEO Peter Townsend, won a bid to toss the case brought by former sales representative Jay Gallo and current sales manager Greg Quinn alleging the company violated the False Claims Act and fired Gallo for speaking out. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan said the whistleblowers...

