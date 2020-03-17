GAO Says Better Plan Needed To Fix F-35 Computer System

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense must develop a better strategy for redesigning the technology that helps operate the much-maligned F-35 fighter jet that's expected to cost the government more than $1 trillion, according to a watchdog report. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said Monday that the DOD needs to be more specific with what it wants from a potential system redesign of the F-35's Autonomic Logistics Information System, which helps support F-35 maintenance, mission planning, operations and other functions. The GAO said it currently has a number of major problems including inaccurate and missing data and a poor user interface....

