Fla. Loan Manager Gets 15 Months Over $3M Hotel Fraud

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida loan manager has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to bilking a Brazilian company out of $3 million by requiring an investment before the company could obtain a $30 million hotel construction loan, which was never issued, according to court records. Jean Joseph of Boca Raton was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison, three years of probation and ordered to cough up nearly $3.1 million by U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz, according to court filings. The sentence follows Joseph's November deal with the federal government in which he pled guilty to wire fraud in connection...

