9th Circ. Rules Lloyd’s Must Cover Store In Privacy Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has sided with a California-based women’s accessory store in its dispute with Lloyd’s London, ruling the insurer must provide coverage in a separate suit alleging the retailer collected and sold customers’ personal information. In an unpublished opinion Monday, the three-judge panel overturned a lower court ruling that Lloyd’s did not need to cover Brighton Collectibles LLC because the suit didn’t allege Brighton published material that violated the customers’ privacy rights, and therefore the suit was outside of the policy. The panel drew more of a distinction between the use of the word “publishing” in the policy’s list of...

