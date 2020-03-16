Class Cert. Extended In Monsanto, BASF Dicamba MDL

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court has ordered a one-month extension for class certification briefing in the multidistrict litigation over Monsanto and BASF's dicamba weed killers, which saw a $265 million verdict in its first trial in February. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. said in Friday's order that the deadline for moving for class certification and for filing further briefing on a pending motion to amend the master complaint is extended to April 16. A group of farmers, who are suing BASF and Bayer-owned Monsanto over dicamba pesticides that they say can drift and damage large areas, joined with Monsanto in...

