Vape Shop In TM Suit Will Destroy 'Stoney Patch' Gummies

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A California vape shop agreed to destroy its remaining inventory of Sour Patch Kids look-alike cannabis baggies to free itself from snack giant Mondelez Inc.’s trademark infringement suit, though the identities of the manufacturers and distributors remain unknown. Vape Hub LLC and Mondelez Canada Inc. told a California federal court in a joint filing Monday that Vape Hub will hand over its remaining 4,400 Stoney Patch cannabis gummy bags, which the store purchased in cash from unknown vendors who visited the store in person. Vape Hub said it sold 15,600 baggies for no less than $3,000. The parties asked the court...

