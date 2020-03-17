Densify Wants $236M Patent Verdict Against VMWare Doubled

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Cloud infrastructure company Densify is urging a Delaware federal court to double a jury verdict putting VMWare Inc. on the line for roughly $236 million in infringement damages, while VMWare asked for relief from some, if not all, of that loss. In dueling post-trial motions, filed March 9 but unsealed Monday, the parties had opposing takes for what U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark should do with the Jan. 24 verdict, which featured a finding of willful infringement. The jury awarded Cirba Inc. — Densify's legal name — $235,724,765 for infringement of one patent and $1,112,111 for infringement of the other....

