Williams & Connelly Facing DQ Bid In Reed Smith Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Williams & Connolly LLP should be disqualified from representing Reed Smith LLP and an attorney in a $150 million malicious prosecution case brought by LabMD Inc. because a lawyer from the firm consulted with the company before it filed the lawsuit, LabMD has argued in Virginia federal court. Because LabMD provided Williams & Connolly’s Robert M. Cary with “‘confidential and privileged’ information,” including its allegations that Reed Smith and attorney Jarrod Shaw assisted a scheme that led to a Federal Trade Commission investigation of the company and its eventual shuttering, the Eastern District of Virginia should disqualify the firm, according to...

