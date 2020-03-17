Waste Co. Hits Hauler With Demand For Docs In Patent Battle

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Two companies that store and remove industrial and nuclear waste asked a Pennsylvania federal court Monday to force a Pittsburgh-area hauler to turn over documents detailing its partnership with a rival company, arguing the joint venture was relevant to the rival's patent infringement claims in a Tennessee court. ICE Service Group Inc. and ICE Packaging Co. LLC said Monday that SECUR LLC had dragged its feet and denied its third-party subpoenas for the patent suit that PacTec Inc. had filed in a Tennessee federal court, since SECUR had partnered with PacTec to jointly market and work on contracts using the waste...

