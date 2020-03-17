Stan Lee's Daughter Says She Can Press IP Claims In Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The only daughter of late comic book legend Stan Lee told a California federal court Monday that she has standing to pursue the rights to her father's intellectual property because those rights are co-owned by the Lee Family Trust. In her opposition to a motion to dismiss the suit, Joan Celia "JC" Lee, who is a trustee of the Lee Family Trust, said her complaint is full of facts that support her ability to bring the claims against her father's former business partners because the family trust is a co-owner of the intellectual property rights in question, namely Stan Lee's name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS