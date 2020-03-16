Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Gets Mueller Indictment Against Russian Firms Tossed

Law360, Washington (March 16, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge late Monday granted federal prosecutors' request to throw out an indictment former special counsel Robert Mueller lodged in 2018 against two Russian firms for bankrolling a social media disinformation scheme to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and boost President Donald Trump's candidacy.

The minute order from U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, a Trump appointee who oversaw the case, brings an abrupt end to one of the remaining cases stemming from Mueller's Russia probe. The jury trial for the case was set to begin early next month, but U.S. Department of Justice attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!