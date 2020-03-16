DOJ Gets Mueller Indictment Against Russian Firms Tossed

Law360, Washington (March 16, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge late Monday granted federal prosecutors' request to throw out an indictment former special counsel Robert Mueller lodged in 2018 against two Russian firms for bankrolling a social media disinformation scheme to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and boost President Donald Trump's candidacy. The minute order from U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, a Trump appointee who oversaw the case, brings an abrupt end to one of the remaining cases stemming from Mueller's Russia probe. The jury trial for the case was set to begin early next month, but U.S. Department of Justice attorneys...

