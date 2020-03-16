10th Circ. Closes To Public Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich, the Tenth Circuit’s chief judge, said in an order that the Byron White United States Courthouse in Denver would close its doors to the community starting March 17. Access to the courthouse will be restricted to judges, court staff, court security officers and service providers with official business with the court, like the U.S. Postal Service, he said.
"Until further notice, all filings should be made electronically or via mail," Judge Tymkovich said.
Additionally, the chief judge suspended the requirement for parties to submit paper copies of briefs, appendices or petitions for rehearing en banc, noting that it would be reinstated at a later date. Whenever that may be, parties could be required to submit paper copies of those filings lodged electronically during the suspension, he said.
On its website, the Tenth Circuit’s clerk office noted that based on recommendations from public health authorities, it would be working "on maximum telework status for social distancing purposes." The clerk’s office encouraged inquiries to be submitted via email rather than telephone.
The Tenth Circuit’s partial closure adds to a growing list of courthouses that are prohibiting the public from entering in the midst of the novel coronavirus. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, D.C. Court of Appeals and Second Circuit Court of Appeals have all limited courthouse access, and the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday postponed oral arguments scheduled for this month’s session. The court closed to tourists last week until further notice.
The order is In re: Restrictions on Public Access to the Byron White United States Courthouse and Temporary Suspension of Paper Copy Requirements, order number 95-1, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.
--Additional reporting by Sarah Jarvis, Jimmy Hoover and Christopher Cole. Editing by Michael Watanabe.
