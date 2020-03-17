Calif. Jury Hits Kingston With $7.5M Verdict In USB IP Case

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Kingston Technology Company Inc. is on the hook for $7.5 million in damages after a California federal jury found its popular USB flash memory device with a "swiveling" cover infringed a patent owned by South Korean company Pavo Solutions LLC. The jury handed down its verdict March 12, determining that Kingston had willfully infringed all three asserted claims of Pavo's patent but only awarding Pavo half of the $15 million in damages it originally sought. Dongsuk Bae, senior managing director of Pavo's parent company, Intellectual Discovery, said in a statement that he is "very pleased with the verdict, and the jury's...

