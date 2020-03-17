CBD Producer Wants Out Of Suit Alleging Illegal Product Sales

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- CBD company Charlotte’s Web has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action brought by consumers claiming they would not have purchased their products had they known they were not compliant with federal guidelines, saying the consumers’ claims lack standing. Charlotte’s Web Inc. said in Monday’s motion to dismiss that Michele McCarthy has not suffered any actual injury because she received a full refund for the purchase she made from the company before filing suit. She also should not be able to seek a remedy because she has not said she intends to purchase Charlotte’s Web products in...

