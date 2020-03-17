Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Producer Wants Out Of Suit Alleging Illegal Product Sales

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- CBD company Charlotte’s Web has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action brought by consumers claiming they would not have purchased their products had they known they were not compliant with federal guidelines, saying the consumers’ claims lack standing.

Charlotte’s Web Inc. said in Monday’s motion to dismiss that Michele McCarthy has not suffered any actual injury because she received a full refund for the purchase she made from the company before filing suit. She also should not be able to seek a remedy because she has not said she intends to purchase Charlotte’s Web products in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!