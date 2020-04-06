Hyland Levin White Collar Pro Joins Armstrong Teasdale

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A white collar criminal defense attorney from Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP has joined Armstrong Teasdale in Philadelphia and New Jersey with a focus on clients in the construction, health care and technology industries, the firm announced. Daniella Gordon will split her time as a partner between Armstrong Teasdale LLP’s Philadelphia and Princeton offices, doing both criminal defense and civil litigation in the firm’s litigation practice group. She told Law360 that her hope was to grow those practice areas for the firm, particularly in New Jersey. “I will have a firm foot in the Philadelphia and New Jersey markets and the platform...

