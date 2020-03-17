Pet Food Co. Must Face 'Grain-Free' False Ad Claims

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Pet food maker Big Heart Pet Brands Inc. must face a proposed class action claiming that its "Grain Free" line of pet foods actually contained grains and corn, after a California federal judge largely denied the company's attempt to dodge the suit. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick allowed most of the claims by named plaintiffs Paula Rice-Sherman, Deborah Coleman and Wilma Rogers to go ahead on Monday, while dismissing their claims for injunctive relief, equitable relief and punitive damages with leave to amend. In the June 2019 suit, the proposed class alleges that they bought Big Heart's Grain Free Easy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS