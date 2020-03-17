AVX Inks $65M Deal Amid Capacitor Conspiracy Trial

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- AVX Corp. announced Monday it has cut a $65 million deal to exit the sprawling capacitors antitrust litigation midtrial, further whittling the number of capacitor makers battling direct purchasers’ price-fixing allegations before a California federal jury. The settlement, which AVX unveiled in a regulatory filing, was inked March 12, a little over one week into trial over direct capacitor buyers' claims that manufacturers carried out a global price-fixing conspiracy for over a decade and owe refunds of more than $400 million. AVX did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability under the terms of the settlement, it noted in the filing....

