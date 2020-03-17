Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Rethink Google's Venue Ruling

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has been asked to reconsider whether Google servers in the Eastern District of Texas count as a "place of business" that allows the tech titan to be sued there for patent infringement by a company arguing that an employee's presence is not needed. In an en banc petition Monday, Super Interconnect Technologies LLC told the full appeals court that it should review a panel's decision last month that granted Google's mandamus petition and ordered U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to dismiss or transfer a patent lawsuit SIT brought against Google. While Judge Gilstrap said Google’s servers established...

