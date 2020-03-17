Watchdog Says NASA Overspent By $308M On Moon Program

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- NASA’s watchdog wing said Tuesday that the agency has spent $308 million more than budgeted to develop two mobile launchers to return U.S. astronauts to the moon by 2024 and that it’s running three years behind schedule. The space agency’s Office of Inspector General said in an audit report that NASA originally had budgeted around $385 million for a mobile launcher that would be used to transport and send multiple rockets into space. However, design errors, faulty equipment and a lack of coordination with contractors have shot the costs up to $693 million for the first of two mobile launchers, and...

