NJ City Aims To Sink Disbarred Atty's False Arrest Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The city of Bayonne, New Jersey, urged a federal court Monday to toss a former city attorney's wrongful arrest suit, saying the arrest warrant related to the attorney’s failure to appear in court in a neighboring county and had nothing to do with the city. Disbarred lawyer Peter Cresci sued the city and a number of officials for alleged constitutional violations, state civil rights violations and racketeering stemming from his arrest last year. But Cresci’s suit amounts to nothing more than "a wild conspiracy," Bayonne argued. "It is clear from the face of the pleading that no conceivable basis exists for...

