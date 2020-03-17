ITV Given 6 Months To Fund Troubled Pension Scheme

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Pensions Regulator gave television broadcaster ITV a six-month window Tuesday to uphold a court ruling requiring it to provide financial support to a troubled pension scheme. The free-to-air television network and the regulator have been locked in legal action for eight years over ITV’s responsibilities to the 2,800-member pension scheme of Box Clever — a television rental business that collapsed in 2001 with significant debt. The Pensions Regulator said it had imposed the deadline after the Supreme Court rejected in February ITV’s latest attempt to challenge the regulator’s 2018 case that the company should support the pension scheme, which has a...

