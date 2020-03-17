Risperdal Breast-Growth Trial Won't Go To Pa. Supreme Court

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it would not hear an appeal following a decision reviving claims from a man who says he grew female breasts after taking the Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. antipsychotic drug Risperdal as a young boy. Janssen's appeal bid came after the state's Superior Court in July upended a Philadelphia County trial judge's mid-trial decision to junk claims against the Johnson & Johnson unit for lack of evidence. In an order late Monday, the justices did not comment on the case in denying Janssen's appeal bid, but attorneys for plaintiff Tommy Moroni praised the move in a brief statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS