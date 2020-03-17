Commerce Unsure If Iran Sanctions Foul Warrants $31M Fine

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce told an administrative law judge to reevaluate a $31 million fine against a company accused of sending equipment to an Iranian gas field in violation of American sanctions, finding that the substantial penalty may be too high, according to a Wednesday order in the Federal Register. Cordell A. Hull, an acting undersecretary for Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, found that there may be little precedent behind an order requiring Nordic Maritime Pte. Ltd. to cough up double the value of its contract to survey Iranian waters for a company tied to a state-owned oil company....

