NY County Fights Mallinckrodt Bid For Separate Opioid Trial

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Long Island's Nassau County urged a New York state court not to sever the drugmaker Mallinckrodt from an upcoming opioid trial amid news that the company had struck a tentative $1.6 billion settlement and is close to bankruptcy, with the county saying "anticipated" developments aren't enough to justify a separate trial. The county is one of multiple New York counties that had planned to go to trial March 20 against a host of companies in the opioid industry until the trial was postponed March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Right around the same time, Mallinckrodt said the proposed deal to exit opioid...

