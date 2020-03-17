Split Fed. Circ. Revives Sequenom Fetal DNA Test Patents

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A divided Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday revived claims of two Sequenom Inc. patents licensed by Illumina Inc., saying that unlike other fetal DNA testing patents previously challenged by Ariosa Diagnostics, they aren't directed to natural phenomena. The panel majority said the claims are directed to a specific method of harnessing natural phenomena, not the phenomena itself, meaning they're patent eligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act. The dissenting judge maintained that the claims only cover natural phenomena and should be invalidated, in line with another high-profile dispute between these companies. The majority opinion and dissent both spent significant time...

