Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ax of Intellectual Ventures Data Patent

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that struck down patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures' data caching patent, finding that the board correctly interpreted a key term in the patent. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions that IV's patent, which taught a method of caching data on a computer, was invalid for being obvious or anticipated over an earlier publication known as Karedla, along with other references. Notably, IV had argued that the PTAB erred in interpreting the term "frequency factor" — relating to how often files are requested — to...

