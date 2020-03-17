Energy Bar Maker Ducks Sugar Content False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a proposed class action claiming that One Brands LLC deceived consumers about the sugar content in its energy bars, finding that the suit is preempted by federal law. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon dismissed the suit led by Jose Melendez with prejudice, finding that no amount of amending his complaint would save his claims. In the order, Judge Amon found Melendez’s claims under the New York General Business Law are preempted because the testing Melendez says proves the bars contain more sugar than advertised did not follow Food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS