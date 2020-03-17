Major Cos. Urge Justices To Hear Generics Discovery Row

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A dozen companies including Microsoft Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and 3M Co. have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge from drugmakers to the discovery process in multidistrict litigation over an alleged industry-wide generic drug price-fixing conspiracy. The companies filed an amicus brief Monday supporting a petition from generic heavyweights — including Actavis, Amneal, Impax, Sandoz and Teva — that are looking to halt what they call an “inverted discovery procedure” in the wide-ranging MDL. The brief argued that the order is the most recent and “most distressing” example of a growing trend towards discovery processes that force parties to turn...

