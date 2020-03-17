Bankers Fear FCC Robocall Plan Will Block Fraud Alerts

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Members of the banking, health care and auto industries have pressed the Federal Communications Commission to ensure that a robocall-blocking initiative the agency wants to make mandatory doesn't interfere with fraud alerts, product recalls and other necessary communications. Nearly a dozen associations representing credit unions, mortgage bankers and auto dealers said in a letter posted Monday that a piecemeal implementation of the agency's industrywide protocols for next-generation caller ID, dubbed STIR/SHAKEN, could see legitimate communications labeled as spam. Until the caller ID transparency and quality standards are fully implemented by the telecom industry, the association said the FCC should require providers to...

