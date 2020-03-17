Exxon, PBF Energy To Pay $4.4M To End Rest Break Case

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Refinery workers asked a California federal judge to greenlight a $4.4 million settlement with ExxonMobil and PBF Energy in a proposed class action claiming the energy companies violated Golden State law by failing to provide breaks. Michelle and Jim Kendig, the workers leading the case, lodged a motion for preliminary approval of the deal Monday in their suit against ExxonMobil Oil Corp., ExxonMobil Pipeline Co., PBF Energy Ltd. and Torrance Refining Co. LLC. "Overall, the settlement is an excellent result for the settlement class in light of all the relevant circumstances," the workers said. "Accordingly, plaintiffs respectfully request that the court...

