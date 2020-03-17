Glancy Prongay Seeks To Represent Blood Clot Co. Investors

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Monday sought to represent a proposed class of investors in a proposed securities fraud class action accusing biotechnology company Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. of not properly explaining how changes related to its product reserves would affect its bottom line. In the motion for consolidation and lead plaintiff and lead counsel appointment, plaintiffs Alexander Bowie and BB Affordable Properties LLC proffered their legal team at Glancy Prongay as counsel for the proposed class and requested consolidation of three similar proposed securities fraud class actions that were filed following Portola's release of its full financial results for 2019....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS