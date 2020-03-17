Chicago Escapes Taxi Driver's Fraud Suit Over Uber, Lyft Regs

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a taxi driver's attempt to hold Chicago liable for assurances that its transportation market was "an even playing field" despite enacting different regulations for ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft. The panel said a lower court correctly dismissed claims from Thomas Zummo, who claimed the taxi medallion he purchased to operate his car as a taxi plummeted in value after ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft were allowed to enter the Chicago market. He claimed the city denied him due process, restrained trade and committed fraud when it failed to protect his investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS