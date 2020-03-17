2nd Circ. Revives Argentine Bondholders’ Tax Credit Row

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal court improperly dismissed investors’ claim to the principal due on $36 million in Argentine government bonds by focusing solely on the question of ownership, the Second Circuit found Tuesday in partly vacating and remanding the decision. A three-judge panel of the appeals court effectively gave a family from Argentina another chance to pursue its recovery involving bonds issued by that country in 2001. The judges took issue with the district court’s finding in August that the investors effectively exchanged their bonds for certificates by enrolling in a government program that awarded them tax credits in lieu of interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS