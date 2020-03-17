Ex-NFL Player Says Owners Of Illegal Pot Shop Defrauded Him

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Former NFL wide receiver Touraj “T.J.” Houshmandzadeh on Tuesday sued two men he claims defrauded him out of $200,000 through an investment in a medical marijuana shop he believed to be legal but was operating without a license before police shut it down. Houshmandzadeh claims Damien Marzett and John T. Wiegman conned him into giving them $200,000 in 2015 by claiming they were in possession of a valuable legal license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. “In or about March 2018, plaintiff discovered that defendants' aforementioned representations were false and that the business was shut down by law...

