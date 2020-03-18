SEC Asks Victims In Sports Betting Fraud To Back Off

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Nevada federal court Tuesday that victims of a $30 million sports betting fraud scheme are stepping on its toes by asking to join the case to ensure the alleged perpetrators can't access their ill-gotten gains. The alleged masterminds of the scheme, John F. Thomas and Thomas Becker, asked in December for a monthly allowance of $30,000 between the two of them, but a group of victims led by Joseph E. Sarachek asked to intervene in the SEC's case earlier this month to oppose that request. In Tuesday's response, the SEC said it doesn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS