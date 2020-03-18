Steinbeck Family Takes Copyright Fight To High Court

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- John Steinbeck's heirs are taking their decades-long battle over the rights to the writer's award-winning literary works to the U.S. Supreme Court, where they will argue that a key ruling against them is based on a "fundamental misconception" about the dispute over their rights. In a certiorari petition submitted last week, Steinbeck's daughter-in-law Gail Knight Steinbeck and her late husband Thomas' estate asked the high court to take up their appeal of the Ninth Circuit's September ruling barring Gail from arguing the validity and enforceability of a 1983 royalty agreement under a statute governing an heir's copyright termination rights. The appeals...

