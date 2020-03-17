Data Center Firm Internap Gets OK For $75M DIP Loan

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said Tuesday he would sign off on $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing for data center operator Internap Corp. as it goes through what it hopes to be a six-week Chapter 11 case. Phoning in to an empty courtroom, counsel for Internap told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain that the DIP was needed to give the company the cash to stay in operation through what it hopes will be the approval of its Chapter 11 reorganization at the beginning of May. Virginia-based Internap, which provides data centers and cloud hosting around the world, filed for Chapter 11...

