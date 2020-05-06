Munck Wilson Mandala Adds Securities Litigator In Austin

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has bolstered its complex litigation and dispute resolution team in Austin with a Duggins Wren Mann & Romero LLP partner experienced in advising high-profile clients in securities and complex litigation and prosecuting class actions. Robert E. Linkin has joined Munck Wilson as a partner after more than 24 years of representing clients in business disputes, acting as lead counsel or class counsel and advising corporations on consumer protection, fiduciary, antitrust and fraud matters. He also represented a Japanese auto parts manufacturer in In re: Auto Parts Antitrust Litigation, one of the largest class action cases in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS