Miramax Cuts Deal To Exit 'Amityville Horror' IP Row

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Miramax has exited a California federal court suit alleging that it stole intellectual property to help produce the 2017 sequel to “The Amityville Horror" film Tuesday, after settling with the woman whose late husband wrote the 1977 novel “Amityville Horror." U.S. District Judge George H. Wu dismissed with prejudice Lesia Anson’s remaining claims against Miramax, noting that each party will pay its own attorneys’ fees. Details of the settlement agreement between Miramax and Jay Anson’s widow were not available. Representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Anson sued Miramax in 2017, also naming as defendants...

