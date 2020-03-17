'Spotlight' Atty Garabedian Must Face Defamation Claim

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who was portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the Academy Award-winning film "Spotlight," will have to face a defamation claim from a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student after a Pennsylvania federal judge reversed course on an earlier order tossing the suit. U.S. District Judge Jan E. DuBois on Friday granted a motion to reconsider an October decision dismissing a defamation claim against Garabedian, finding that there is a question of whether the attorney was protected by judicial immunity privileges when he made statements in a 2018 letter to the accused teacher's headmaster. Garabedian represented the student, Kurtis...

