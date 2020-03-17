BigLaw Trio Tapped To Guide Fox's $440M Purchase Of Tubi

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block and Kirkland & Ellis are guiding Fox in its planned $440 million purchase of the free streaming TV and movie network Tubi, which tapped Fenwick & West for legal advice, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal guided by the BigLaw trio will be financed by Fox Corp.'s selling off its stake in the streaming device manufacturer Roku Inc., Fox said in a news release. The media goliath’s chairman, Lachlan Murdoch, said Tuesday that the deal, expected to close by the end of June, would strengthen Fox’s offerings to advertisers. “Importantly, coupled with the combined power of FOX’s existing...

