9th Circ. Lets Walmart Free From Late Pay Stub Class Action

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit struck down an ex-Walmart employee's putative class action against the retailer Tuesday, finding there were no "real-world consequences" from a slight mislabeling of Walmart's name on her final pay stub. Lerna Mays asserted that her final pay stub caused confusion when it listed her employer by a slightly different name in violation of California Labor Code Section 226, but that was not backed up by any claims of tangible harm, the panel found. "Apart from her confusion, Mays does not allege any real-world consequences flowing, or even potentially flowing, from the violation," the panel wrote in an unpublished...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS