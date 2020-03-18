Robbins Geller Gets $6.5M For Banc Of California Settlement

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP team was awarded attorney fees of more than $6.5 million for its work on a securities class action accusing Banc of California and its former CEO of hiding ties to the notorious white collar fraudster Jason Galanis. In her attorney fee order issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said class counsel for the investors could have $6,517,500, or 33% of the $19,750,000 settlement in the matter. Class counsel also received about $1,575,000 to cover litigation expenses, according to Judge Gee's order. "The court finds that the amount of fees awarded is...

