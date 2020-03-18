Absent Comma Sinks Texas Clinic's Medicare Claims

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The absence of an Oxford comma in a code section on eye procedures that qualify for Medicare reimbursement prevents a Texas clinic from filing claims for its glaucoma tests, according to a Texas federal judge. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes refused to see eye-to-eye with Outreach Diagnostic Clinic LLP's interpretation of a code section that allows Medicare reimbursement claims for a procedure known as tonography and found that the clinic had illegally submitted more than 14,450 claims under that section. While the code permits "tonography with interpretation and report, recording indentation tonometer method or [perilimbal] suction method," the clinic had...

