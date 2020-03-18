Feds Can't Escape Alaskan Tribal Land Cleanup Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to let the federal government out of an Alaskan tribal health care nonprofit's suit claiming the U.S. failed to clean up oil-contaminated land and transfer it to the tribe, ruling that the government had 25 years to meet its obligations. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Tuesday denied the government's motion to dismiss and its motion for summary judgment, both filed in January 2018, related to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp.'s Administrative Procedure Act suit. The action seeks to force the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of the Air Force to...

